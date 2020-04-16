Confused or concerned about your stimulus payment? The Problem Solvers answer common questions

DENVER (KDVR) – Coloradans are starting to see stimulus payments landing in their bank accounts this week, and the government is hoping a new online tool, called Get My Payment, will help people track their money.

“Our IRS employees have been working non-stop on the Economic Impact Payments to help taxpayers in need. In addition to successfully generating payments to more than 80 million people, IRS teams throughout the country proudly worked long days and weekends to quickly deliver Get My Payment ahead of schedule,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig.

Track the status

The online resource, found only on the site irs.gov, helps people learn how much money they will be receiving, the potential delivery date, and how the money will arrive – by direct deposit or paper check.

Taxpayers can also enter their bank account information into the system if the stimulus funds have not yet been scheduled for payment.

“Get My Payment cannot update bank account information after an Economic Impact Payment has been scheduled for delivery,” the site says. “To help protect against potential fraud, the tool also does not allow people to change bank account information already on file with the IRS.”

What if you closed your bank account?

John Crawford, a Colorado truck driver, says he closed his bank account after filing taxes, but a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Treasury says that should not prevent people from receiving stimulus funding.

“If the bank account is closed, the bank will reject the deposit and you will be issued your payment to the address we have on file for you,” said Patricia McLaughlin, a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Treasury. “If our Get My Payment application indicates your payment has been processed, you cannot change your bank account information in order to protect against potential fraud.”

What if you think your payment is incorrect?

Alexis Vaughan, a Colorado mother of two, said she received $1,700 in her account, but she believes she and her family are entitled $3,400 because she is married and has two children.

“We were really counting on that,” said Vaughan, who said her husband has been working only part-time due to medical issues.

McLaughlin said people who have discrepancies will have an opportunity to address those with the IRS in the coming days.

“No matter how you receive your payment, the IRS will send you a letter in the mail to the most current address they have on file about 15 days after they send your payment to let you know what to do if you have any issues, including if you haven’t received the payment,” she said.

What if you didn’t file taxes in the last few years?

The IRS also a launched a tool called Non-filers: Enter Payment Info for people who have not filed a tax return who believe they are still entitled to receive the stimulus check.

“Non-filers: Enter Payment Info is designed for people who did not file a tax return for 2018 or 2019 and who don’t receive Social Security retirement, disability (SSDI), or survivor benefits and Railroad Retirement benefits,” the site said.

Many additional frequently asked questions and answers about the government payments can be found on the IRS website.