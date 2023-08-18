DENVER (KDVR) — More than $900 million belonging to Colorado residents is sitting unclaimed in the state’s hands. Across the state, every county has cash waiting to be claimed by its owner.

The Colorado Department of the Treasury is in charge of holding abandoned bank accounts, stocks, safe deposit boxes, and other assets until the owners are found.

FOX31 compiled a breakdown of unclaimed cash by county, based on the last known address of the owner, using data from the state unclaimed property website. The state notes that the totals may not include all available funds.

How to search for and claim unclaimed funds in Colorado

The state has a website dedicated to unclaimed property in its possession.

On the site, you can search for your name and then file a claim. Identification and the required documents can be uploaded or mailed in. You can then track the status of a claim online.

There is no time limit on filing a claim. Unclaimed property held by the state does not expire.

Unclaimed cash in Colorado: Sorted by total

Available Cash County $228,437,700 Denver $128,466,854 Arapahoe $107,248,937 Jefferson $97,560,579 El Paso $65,886,559 Adams $60,758,655 Boulder $40,655,147 Larimer $37,796,818 Douglas $34,733,209 Weld $22,480,689 Pueblo $17,119,076 Mesa $11,624,390 Eagle $9,162,658 La Plata $8,730,168 Broomfield $8,002,131 Garfield $7,866,783 Summit $6,784,341 Pitkin $5,078,931 Fremont $4,706,787 Routt $3,731,283 Morgan $3,720,233 Montrose $3,099,526 Delta $2,948,466 Teller $2,761,685 Las Animas $2,520,221 Montezuma $2,490,667 Gunnison $2,404,111 Chaffee $2,379,793 Otero $2,325,849 Grand $2,117,359 Logan $2,077,226 Park $2,062,906 Elbert $1,902,060 Alamosa $1,758,861 Archuleta $1,529,963 Rio Grande $1,493,571 San Miguel $1,434,468 Moffat $1,316,434 Clear Creek $1,274,163 Prowers $1,146,231 Lake $1,051,687 Huerfano $1,006,689 Yuma $848,618 Rio Blanco $829,741 Kit Carson $752,793 Ouray $580,627 Gilpin $565,839 Costilla $543,354 Conejos $516,878 Washington $511,638 Lincoln $470,445 Phillips $452,342 Baca $392,296 Cheyenne $370,988 Bent $353,005 Saguache $337,950 Custer $256,420 Sedgwick $235,216 Crowley $194,831 Jackson $162,036 Dolores $140,660 Kiowa $134,273 Mineral $107,544 San Juan $80,655 Hinsdale

Unclaimed cash in Colorado: Sorted by county

County Available Cash Adams $65,886,559 Alamosa $1,902,060 Arapahoe $128,466,854 Archuleta $1,758,861 Baca $452,342 Bent $370,988 Boulder $60,758,655 Broomfield $8,730,168 Chaffee $2,404,111 Cheyenne $392,296 Clear Creek $1,316,434 Conejos $543,354 Costilla $565,839 Crowley $235,216 Custer $337,950 Delta $3,099,526 Denver $228,437,700 Dolores $162,036 Douglas $37,796,818 Eagle $11,624,390 El Paso $97,560,579 Elbert $2,062,906 Fremont $5,078,931 Garfield $8,002,131 Gilpin $580,627 Grand $2,325,849 Gunnison $2,490,667 Hinsdale $80,655 Huerfano $1,051,687 Jackson $194,831 Jefferson $107,248,937 Kiowa $140,660 Kit Carson $829,741 La Plata $9,162,658 Lake $1,146,231 Larimer $40,655,147 Las Animas $2,761,685 Lincoln $511,638 Logan $2,117,359 Mesa $17,119,076 Mineral $134,273 Moffat $1,434,468 Montezuma $2,520,221 Montrose $3,720,233 Morgan $3,731,283 Otero $2,379,793 Ouray $752,793 Park $2,077,226 Phillips $470,445 Pitkin $6,784,341 Prowers $1,274,163 Pueblo $22,480,689 Rio Blanco $848,618 Rio Grande $1,529,963 Routt $4,706,787 Saguache $353,005 San Juan $107,544 San Miguel $1,493,571 Sedgwick $256,420 Summit $7,866,783 Teller $2,948,466 Washington $516,878 Weld $34,733,209 Yuma $1,006,689

The state says these totals may not include all available funds and are for illustrative purposes only. Counties listed are the last known address of the owner. Data from the Colorado Unclaimed Funds website was retrieved on Aug. 16, 2023.