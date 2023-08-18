DENVER (KDVR) — More than $900 million belonging to Colorado residents is sitting unclaimed in the state’s hands. Across the state, every county has cash waiting to be claimed by its owner.

The Colorado Department of the Treasury is in charge of holding abandoned bank accounts, stocks, safe deposit boxes, and other assets until the owners are found.

FOX31 compiled a breakdown of unclaimed cash by county, based on the last known address of the owner, using data from the state unclaimed property website. The state notes that the totals may not include all available funds.

How to search for and claim unclaimed funds in Colorado

The state has a website dedicated to unclaimed property in its possession.

On the site, you can search for your name and then file a claim. Identification and the required documents can be uploaded or mailed in. You can then track the status of a claim online.

There is no time limit on filing a claim. Unclaimed property held by the state does not expire.

Unclaimed cash in Colorado: Sorted by total

Available CashCounty
$228,437,700Denver
$128,466,854Arapahoe
$107,248,937Jefferson
$97,560,579El Paso
$65,886,559Adams
$60,758,655Boulder
$40,655,147Larimer
$37,796,818Douglas
$34,733,209Weld
$22,480,689Pueblo
$17,119,076Mesa
$11,624,390Eagle
$9,162,658La Plata
$8,730,168Broomfield
$8,002,131Garfield
$7,866,783Summit
$6,784,341Pitkin
$5,078,931Fremont
$4,706,787Routt
$3,731,283Morgan
$3,720,233Montrose
$3,099,526Delta
$2,948,466Teller
$2,761,685Las Animas
$2,520,221Montezuma
$2,490,667Gunnison
$2,404,111Chaffee
$2,379,793Otero
$2,325,849Grand
$2,117,359Logan
$2,077,226Park
$2,062,906Elbert
$1,902,060Alamosa
$1,758,861Archuleta
$1,529,963Rio Grande
$1,493,571San Miguel
$1,434,468Moffat
$1,316,434Clear Creek
$1,274,163Prowers
$1,146,231Lake
$1,051,687Huerfano
$1,006,689Yuma
$848,618Rio Blanco
$829,741Kit Carson
$752,793Ouray
$580,627Gilpin
$565,839Costilla
$543,354Conejos
$516,878Washington
$511,638Lincoln
$470,445Phillips
$452,342Baca
$392,296Cheyenne
$370,988Bent
$353,005Saguache
$337,950Custer
$256,420Sedgwick
$235,216Crowley
$194,831Jackson
$162,036Dolores
$140,660Kiowa
$134,273Mineral
$107,544San Juan
$80,655Hinsdale

Unclaimed cash in Colorado: Sorted by county

CountyAvailable Cash
Adams$65,886,559
Alamosa$1,902,060
Arapahoe$128,466,854
Archuleta$1,758,861
Baca$452,342
Bent$370,988
Boulder$60,758,655
Broomfield$8,730,168
Chaffee$2,404,111
Cheyenne$392,296
Clear Creek$1,316,434
Conejos$543,354
Costilla$565,839
Crowley$235,216
Custer$337,950
Delta$3,099,526
Denver$228,437,700
Dolores$162,036
Douglas$37,796,818
Eagle$11,624,390
El Paso$97,560,579
Elbert$2,062,906
Fremont$5,078,931
Garfield$8,002,131
Gilpin$580,627
Grand$2,325,849
Gunnison$2,490,667
Hinsdale$80,655
Huerfano$1,051,687
Jackson$194,831
Jefferson$107,248,937
Kiowa$140,660
Kit Carson$829,741
La Plata$9,162,658
Lake$1,146,231
Larimer$40,655,147
Las Animas$2,761,685
Lincoln$511,638
Logan$2,117,359
Mesa$17,119,076
Mineral$134,273
Moffat$1,434,468
Montezuma$2,520,221
Montrose$3,720,233
Morgan$3,731,283
Otero$2,379,793
Ouray$752,793
Park$2,077,226
Phillips$470,445
Pitkin$6,784,341
Prowers$1,274,163
Pueblo$22,480,689
Rio Blanco$848,618
Rio Grande$1,529,963
Routt$4,706,787
Saguache$353,005
San Juan$107,544
San Miguel$1,493,571
Sedgwick$256,420
Summit$7,866,783
Teller$2,948,466
Washington$516,878
Weld$34,733,209
Yuma$1,006,689

The state says these totals may not include all available funds and are for illustrative purposes only. Counties listed are the last known address of the owner. Data from the Colorado Unclaimed Funds website was retrieved on Aug. 16, 2023.