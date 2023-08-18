DENVER (KDVR) — More than $900 million belonging to Colorado residents is sitting unclaimed in the state’s hands. Across the state, every county has cash waiting to be claimed by its owner.
The Colorado Department of the Treasury is in charge of holding abandoned bank accounts, stocks, safe deposit boxes, and other assets until the owners are found.
FOX31 compiled a breakdown of unclaimed cash by county, based on the last known address of the owner, using data from the state unclaimed property website. The state notes that the totals may not include all available funds.
How to search for and claim unclaimed funds in Colorado
The state has a website dedicated to unclaimed property in its possession.
On the site, you can search for your name and then file a claim. Identification and the required documents can be uploaded or mailed in. You can then track the status of a claim online.
There is no time limit on filing a claim. Unclaimed property held by the state does not expire.
Unclaimed cash in Colorado: Sorted by total
|Available Cash
|County
|$228,437,700
|Denver
|$128,466,854
|Arapahoe
|$107,248,937
|Jefferson
|$97,560,579
|El Paso
|$65,886,559
|Adams
|$60,758,655
|Boulder
|$40,655,147
|Larimer
|$37,796,818
|Douglas
|$34,733,209
|Weld
|$22,480,689
|Pueblo
|$17,119,076
|Mesa
|$11,624,390
|Eagle
|$9,162,658
|La Plata
|$8,730,168
|Broomfield
|$8,002,131
|Garfield
|$7,866,783
|Summit
|$6,784,341
|Pitkin
|$5,078,931
|Fremont
|$4,706,787
|Routt
|$3,731,283
|Morgan
|$3,720,233
|Montrose
|$3,099,526
|Delta
|$2,948,466
|Teller
|$2,761,685
|Las Animas
|$2,520,221
|Montezuma
|$2,490,667
|Gunnison
|$2,404,111
|Chaffee
|$2,379,793
|Otero
|$2,325,849
|Grand
|$2,117,359
|Logan
|$2,077,226
|Park
|$2,062,906
|Elbert
|$1,902,060
|Alamosa
|$1,758,861
|Archuleta
|$1,529,963
|Rio Grande
|$1,493,571
|San Miguel
|$1,434,468
|Moffat
|$1,316,434
|Clear Creek
|$1,274,163
|Prowers
|$1,146,231
|Lake
|$1,051,687
|Huerfano
|$1,006,689
|Yuma
|$848,618
|Rio Blanco
|$829,741
|Kit Carson
|$752,793
|Ouray
|$580,627
|Gilpin
|$565,839
|Costilla
|$543,354
|Conejos
|$516,878
|Washington
|$511,638
|Lincoln
|$470,445
|Phillips
|$452,342
|Baca
|$392,296
|Cheyenne
|$370,988
|Bent
|$353,005
|Saguache
|$337,950
|Custer
|$256,420
|Sedgwick
|$235,216
|Crowley
|$194,831
|Jackson
|$162,036
|Dolores
|$140,660
|Kiowa
|$134,273
|Mineral
|$107,544
|San Juan
|$80,655
|Hinsdale
The state says these totals may not include all available funds and are for illustrative purposes only. Counties listed are the last known address of the owner. Data from the Colorado Unclaimed Funds website was retrieved on Aug. 16, 2023.