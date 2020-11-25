(WJW/KDVR) — Many major retailers and other businesses are staying closed on Thanksgiving.

For the first time in a long time, Black Friday will actually begin on Friday, at least for in-store shopping. Many retailers started Black Friday deals early online this year to reduce crowds.

Here’s a list of businesses that aren’t opening their doors Thursday, according to BlackFriday.com and research by FOX31.

MALLS & SHOPPING CENTERS

BELMAR

Closed Thanksgiving. Opens 10 a.m. Black Friday.

CHERRY CREEK SHOPPING CENTER

Closed Thanksgiving. Opens 8 a.m. Black Friday.

COLORADO MILLS

Closed Thanksgiving. Opens 6 a.m. Black Friday.

DENVER PREMIUM OUTLETS

Closed Thanksgiving. Opens 6 a.m. Black Friday.

FLATIRON CROSSING

Closed Thanksgiving. Opens 6 a.m. Black Friday.

OUTLETS AT CASTLE ROCK

Closed Thanksgiving. Opens 5 a.m. Black Friday.

OUTLETS AT LOVELAND

Closed Thanksgiving. Opens 8 a.m. Black Friday.

PARK MEADOWS

Closed Thanksgiving. Opens 7 a.m. Black Friday.

THE SHOPS AT NORTHFIELD

Closed Thanksgiving. Opens 6 a.m. Black Friday.

SOUTHWEST PLAZA

Closed Thanksgiving. Opens 7 a.m. Black Friday.

TOWN CENTER AT AURORA

Closed Thanksgiving. Opens 7 a.m. Black Friday.

STORES

BANANA REPUBLIC

Closed Thanksgiving. Opens at 8 a.m. on Black Friday.

BARNES AND NOBLE

Closed Thanksgiving. Opens at 8 a.m. on Black Friday.

BATH & BODY WORKS

Closed Thanksgiving. Opens at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.

BED BATH & BEYOND

Bed Bath & Beyond is citing safety concerns due to coronavirus for staying closed for Thanksgiving 2020.

The company announced August 3 it would stay closed for the holiday. According to BlackFriday.com, Black Friday hours are 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

BEST BUY

Closed on Thanksgiving. Opens at 5 a.m. on Black Friday.

BJ’S WHOLESALE

Closed on Thanksgiving.

COSTCO

Closed on Thanksgiving. Opens at 9 a.m. on Black Friday.

DICK’S SPORTING GOODS

Closed on Thanksgiving. Most stores open at 5 a.m. on Black Friday.

FOOT LOCKER

Customers can expect regular shopping hours on November 25, but the stores will stay closed on Thanksgiving Day.

GAMESTOP

Closed on Thanksgiving. Open beginning at 7 a.m. on Black Friday.

HOBBY LOBBY

Closed on Thanksgiving; regular hours on Black Friday. Find store hours, here.

HOME DEPOT

Home Depot historically has remained closed on Thanksgiving and will do the same this year.

They say Black Friday will be online and in stores and starts in early November to avoid “the frenzied shopping.”

JCPENNEY

The company announced over the summer that its stores would be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

JCPenney CEO Jill Soltau said in a statement “Our extraordinary associates have demonstrated their warrior spirit through their courage and unwavering commitment to serve our customers.”

KOHL’S

Kohl’s cited safety concerns due to coronavirus for their reasons to remain closed on Thanksgiving.

LOWE’S

Closed on Thanksgiving, opens at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.

NORDSTROM

Closed on Thanksgiving, open from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. on Black Friday.

MACY’S

Macy’s is a Thanksgiving tradition for some people.

They had been one of the stores opening earlier and earlier on Thanksgiving.

This year the stores will remain closed. The company says people can find the best deals on their website and app.

OFFICE DEPOT/OFFICE MAX

Office Depot has traditionally stayed closed on Thanksgiving and will do the same this year.

OLD NAVY

Closed on Thanksgiving, open on Black Friday beginning at midnight.

SAM’S CLUB

Sam’s Club is owned by Walmart Inc. Both Sam’s and Walmart locations will remain closed on Thanksgiving.

TARGET

“This isn’t the year for crowds,” the company said in a statement over the summer.

All stores will remain closed on Thanksgiving.

ULTA BEAUTY

The company announced stores would keep traditional hours on Wednesday, November 25, and close for Thanksgiving. Holiday store hours haven’t been announced.

WALMART

One of the first companies to keep hours on holidays, Walmart was one of the first to announce it would remain closed for Thanksgiving this year.

The company will keep traditional hours on Wednesday. Black Friday hours have not been announced.