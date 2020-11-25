(WJW/KDVR) — Many major retailers and other businesses are staying closed on Thanksgiving.
For the first time in a long time, Black Friday will actually begin on Friday, at least for in-store shopping. Many retailers started Black Friday deals early online this year to reduce crowds.
Here’s a list of businesses that aren’t opening their doors Thursday, according to BlackFriday.com and research by FOX31.
MALLS & SHOPPING CENTERS
BELMAR
Closed Thanksgiving. Opens 10 a.m. Black Friday.
CHERRY CREEK SHOPPING CENTER
Closed Thanksgiving. Opens 8 a.m. Black Friday.
COLORADO MILLS
Closed Thanksgiving. Opens 6 a.m. Black Friday.
DENVER PREMIUM OUTLETS
Closed Thanksgiving. Opens 6 a.m. Black Friday.
FLATIRON CROSSING
Closed Thanksgiving. Opens 6 a.m. Black Friday.
OUTLETS AT CASTLE ROCK
Closed Thanksgiving. Opens 5 a.m. Black Friday.
OUTLETS AT LOVELAND
Closed Thanksgiving. Opens 8 a.m. Black Friday.
PARK MEADOWS
Closed Thanksgiving. Opens 7 a.m. Black Friday.
THE SHOPS AT NORTHFIELD
Closed Thanksgiving. Opens 6 a.m. Black Friday.
SOUTHWEST PLAZA
Closed Thanksgiving. Opens 7 a.m. Black Friday.
TOWN CENTER AT AURORA
Closed Thanksgiving. Opens 7 a.m. Black Friday.
STORES
BANANA REPUBLIC
Closed Thanksgiving. Opens at 8 a.m. on Black Friday.
BARNES AND NOBLE
Closed Thanksgiving. Opens at 8 a.m. on Black Friday.
BATH & BODY WORKS
Closed Thanksgiving. Opens at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.
BED BATH & BEYOND
Bed Bath & Beyond is citing safety concerns due to coronavirus for staying closed for Thanksgiving 2020.
The company announced August 3 it would stay closed for the holiday. According to BlackFriday.com, Black Friday hours are 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.
BEST BUY
Closed on Thanksgiving. Opens at 5 a.m. on Black Friday.
BJ’S WHOLESALE
Closed on Thanksgiving.
COSTCO
Closed on Thanksgiving. Opens at 9 a.m. on Black Friday.
DICK’S SPORTING GOODS
Closed on Thanksgiving. Most stores open at 5 a.m. on Black Friday.
FOOT LOCKER
Customers can expect regular shopping hours on November 25, but the stores will stay closed on Thanksgiving Day.
GAMESTOP
Closed on Thanksgiving. Open beginning at 7 a.m. on Black Friday.
HOBBY LOBBY
Closed on Thanksgiving; regular hours on Black Friday. Find store hours, here.
HOME DEPOT
Home Depot historically has remained closed on Thanksgiving and will do the same this year.
They say Black Friday will be online and in stores and starts in early November to avoid “the frenzied shopping.”
JCPENNEY
The company announced over the summer that its stores would be closed on Thanksgiving Day.
JCPenney CEO Jill Soltau said in a statement “Our extraordinary associates have demonstrated their warrior spirit through their courage and unwavering commitment to serve our customers.”
KOHL’S
Kohl’s cited safety concerns due to coronavirus for their reasons to remain closed on Thanksgiving.
LOWE’S
Closed on Thanksgiving, opens at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.
NORDSTROM
Closed on Thanksgiving, open from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. on Black Friday.
MACY’S
Macy’s is a Thanksgiving tradition for some people.
They had been one of the stores opening earlier and earlier on Thanksgiving.
This year the stores will remain closed. The company says people can find the best deals on their website and app.
OFFICE DEPOT/OFFICE MAX
Office Depot has traditionally stayed closed on Thanksgiving and will do the same this year.
OLD NAVY
Closed on Thanksgiving, open on Black Friday beginning at midnight.
SAM’S CLUB
Sam’s Club is owned by Walmart Inc. Both Sam’s and Walmart locations will remain closed on Thanksgiving.
TARGET
“This isn’t the year for crowds,” the company said in a statement over the summer.
All stores will remain closed on Thanksgiving.
ULTA BEAUTY
The company announced stores would keep traditional hours on Wednesday, November 25, and close for Thanksgiving. Holiday store hours haven’t been announced.
WALMART
One of the first companies to keep hours on holidays, Walmart was one of the first to announce it would remain closed for Thanksgiving this year.
The company will keep traditional hours on Wednesday. Black Friday hours have not been announced.