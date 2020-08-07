CoBank headquarters building in DTC sells for $120M

CoBank’s office building in Greenwood Village has changed hands again. (Photo courtesy of CBRE via BusinessDen)

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (BusinessDen) — CoBank’s office building in the Denver Tech Center has changed hands for the second time since being completed in 2015.

The 11-story building at 6340 S. Fiddlers Green Circle in Greenwood Village was purchased on July 31 by 6340 Fiddlers Green Circle LP for $120 million, according to public records.

The purchasing entity lists an address that corresponds to the New York office of Sentinel Real Estate Corp., and an executive with that firm registered the entity with the State of Colorado. Sentinel did not respond to a request for comment.

Real Estate Alert, a trade publication, reported last month that the building was set to be purchased by oil giant Saudi Aramco, and that Sentinel was advising the buyer

The building is 274,287 square feet, which makes the deal worth $437 a square foot.

