Choice Market opens third location, first with gas pumps, on Colfax

Choice Market’s new Colfax location is the first with gas pumps and electric car superchargers. (Photo by BusinessDen/Lily O’Neill)

DENVER (BusinessDen) — Choice Market just got a little more convenient.

On Friday, the local convenience store chain opened its third location, at 2200 E. Colfax Ave. in City Park — its first store with gas pumps and electric superchargers.

“This was always going to be the evolution for Choice Market,” CEO Mike Fogarty said. “We’ll have multiple formats just like any other c-store, and on Colfax, you see 50,000 cars a day, so this was the perfect location to add pumps, and it had the zoning for it.”

Choice Market partnered with St. Charles Town Co., which purchased the property, formerly home to a Chinese restaurant, for $1.45 million in September 2018.

The company, which bills itself as combining “the product selection of a natural market and fast-casual restaurant with the transaction times and footprint of a traditional convenience store,” already operates downtown at 1770 N. Broadway and at 1015 Osage St. in Lincoln Park.

