Chocolate shop jumps to Tennyson Street after 19 years in Sloan’s Lake

DENVER (BusinessDen) — Tennyson Street has a new sweet spot.

Roberta’s Chocolates, formerly located in the Sloan’s Lake neighborhood for 19 years, moved to its new location at 4022 Tennyson St. in Berkeley and opened last week.

“Tennyson is five blocks of shopping, and there’s a great crowd here all the time,” owner Roberta Poirier said. “Although unexpected, it was a smart move. It’s a smaller location, but we’ll see a lot more people.”

For nearly two decades, Poirier has been selling homemade truffles, chocolate lollipops, fudge, custom-molded chocolates and Colorado-themed gift shop novelties, with the help of her daughter and son Michelle and Steven Mendoza at the former 4840 W. 29th Ave. location. The Sloan’s Lake shop was located in the same building as A New Spirit Wellness Center & Spa.

“I started selling my chocolates in craft shows and gathered a following, so we opened our little shop, and it just got bigger and bigger,” Poirier said. “We sell to a lot of stores, florists and even Elitch Gardens, but it’s been rough without them open.”

