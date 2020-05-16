Certificate of demolition eligibility issued for Tennyson restaurant building

DENVER (BusinessDen) — A certificate of demolition eligibility has been issued for the Local 46 building in Berkeley.

The city issued the certificate, which makes it easy to demolish a structure within five years, earlier this week after no one expressed interest in having the city designate the structure at 4586 Tennyson St. a landmark.

BusinessDen reported last month that Berkeley Park Partners LLC, which owns the property, had applied for the certificate. Notice of the application also was posted at the site for weeks.

No redevelopment plans have been submitted to the city for the property. Dan Jimenez, managing member of Berkeley Park Partners LLC, previously told BusinessDen that the application was the result of “just exploring options.”

Berkeley Park Partners also owns the two buildings to the south of the structure. And Jimenez is part of a different entity that purchased the vacant industrial building just beyond that earlier this year for $2.5 million.

