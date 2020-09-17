Century-old South Broadway furniture shop closing as sale to developer nears

DENVER — A furniture shop that has operated along South Broadway in Denver for nearly a century is in its final stretch.

EMW Carpets & Furniture at 2141 S. Broadway is having a store closing sale, according to the store’s website.

The closure was not prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, the site notes. BusinessDen reported in March that Dallas-based developer Trammell Crow Residential had proposed a five-story apartment complex on the full city block where EMW sits.

EMW co-owner JC Helmstaedter owns the entire block, according to property records. Jarvie Worcester, managing director in Denver for Trammell Crow Residential, told BusinessDen that his firm hopes to close on purchase of the land in December, with construction on the 366-unit project beginning in the first quarter.

Englebert H. Wagenblast and his wife Elizabeth Mary Wagenblast, whose initials form the name of the business, started EMW from their home at the site in 1923, according to the website. The store has been owned by the same family since inception.