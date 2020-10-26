Carmen Court landmark fight ends with structure poised for demolition

DENVER — The fight over the future of a 95-year-old condominium complex off Speer Boulevard is over — without the compromise parties had been pursuing for months.

At the end of last week, the Denver residents fighting to preserve the Carmen Court complex, at 900 E. 1st Ave., agreed to withdraw their application asking the city to designate the structure a landmark.

The decision ends a months-long battle between the preservationists and the owners of the six condos, who are under contract to sell the building and its land to Houston-based developer Hines. It means that Denver City Council will not be tasked with making the final decision on the matter, as they had been slated to do on Nov. 2.

It also means that Carmen Court is poised to be demolished. Hines wants to build a five-story senior living complex on the property, as well as the site of a few homes to the south the company is also under contract to buy. Landmark status would have effectively prevented demolition of Carmen Court.