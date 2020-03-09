Canadian developer proposes two 400-foot towers on downtown Denver Greyhound block

DENVER — A Canadian developer has submitted a redevelopment proposal for the Greyhound block in downtown Denver, which was put on the market last spring.

Toronto-based First Gulf, which previously developed the 22-story office building at 1401 Lawrence St., wants to build two towers — one office and one residential — sharing a single podium, or base, at 1055 19th St.

First Gulf did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday morning. The materials submitted to the city are an early-stage proposal known as a concept plan. They do not include a rendering of the proposed towers.

First Gulf does not currently own the site. The full city block is still owned by Greyhound, which put it on the market last spring. JLL brokers Patrick Bolick, Jamie Roupp and Julie Rhoades scored the listing.

Read more about the plans on BusinessDen.com