Breakfast chain Urban Egg to open in Cherry Creek

Urban Egg will open its ninth location in Cherry Creek at 3033 E. 1st Ave. (Photo: BusinessDen/Cassidy Ritter)

DENVER — A local breakfast chain soon will be flipping pancakes in Cherry Creek.

Urban Egg plans to open its ninth location in Cherry Creek at 3033 E. 1st Ave.

The breakfast joint signed a 10-year lease in October, according to broker Kyle Framson with The Zall Co. The 3,030-square-foot restaurant will dish up pancakes, French toast, omelets, benedicts, breakfast tacos and sandwiches. Urban Egg also offers a Bloody Mary bar and other breakfast cocktails.

Other locations can be found in the Denver Tech Center, Fort Collins, Highlands Ranch, Johnstown and Colorado Springs.

The breakfast chain and parent company Rocky Mountain Restaurant Group didn’t respond to requests for comment Thursday. Rocky Mountain Restaurant Group also owns Salsa Brava Fresh Mexican Grill.