Beaver Creek Resort seasonal employees sue Vail resorts over unpaid hours

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — Three employees of Beaver Creek Resort have sued Vail Resorts, alleging the Broomfield-based company “systematically fails to pay its hourly employees for all hours worked.”

The lawsuit — which seeks class-action status — names as examples of unpaid time that employees spend traveling on company buses to and from employee parking lots, and the time spent putting on company uniforms and equipment. It estimates damages to all affected current and former employees exceed $100 million.

Vail didn’t respond to a request for comment on Monday.

The lawsuit was filed last week by Colorado residents Randy Dean Quint and John Linn, and California resident Mark Molina.

Quint has worked at Vail’s Beaver Creek Resort as a seasonal snow sport instructor for seven years, according to the lawsuit. Between December 2017 and December 2019, he says he was typically paid for 30 to 50 hours a week, but often worked a dozen or more hours unpaid.

Quint alleges he is owed $8,363 in unpaid wages at his regular rate of about $18 an hour, plus $17,178 in unpaid overtime.