Axe throwing chain aiming to open Colfax location delayed by protest damage

Bad Axe Throwing plans to open its second Denver location along Colfax Avenue as soon as November. (Credit: BusinessDen)

DENVER — Bad Axe Throwing is carving out a second Denver location along Colfax Avenue.

The national chain of ax-throwing bars plans to open the 5,000-square-foot space at 1505 N. Ogden St. in Uptown as soon as November.

Founder Mario Zelaya signed a five-year lease for the downtown spot about a year ago and originally hoped to open this summer. He said that was pushed back in part due to construction delays as a result of the pandemic, but mainly because of massive property damage to the windows and doors after crowds of protestors flooded downtown to speak out against police violence.

“The landlord had to replace the glass that was broken, and it’s been strange because we’ve received our liquor license. But unfortunately, the work still isn’t done yet, and we’re waiting for the landlord’s contractors to finalize the construction, but we’re ready to move ahead,” Zelaya said.

He added, “We’ve been told six weeks for the last six months, so it’s hard to say. But we’re hoping by the end of October it’s ready to turn over to us and we can take it over.”