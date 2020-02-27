Auto repair shop owner sells RiNo lot for $4M; buyer plans hotel

The building at 3660 Brighton Blvd., seen in September. Under construction behind it is office building Rev360 (Credit: BusinessDen)

DENVER (BusinessDen/KDVR) — Rian Conradie’s “joyride” has come to an end.

The owner of Premier Collision, an auto repair shop at 3660 Brighton Blvd., on Monday sold the property to a developer who has proposed a hotel at the site.

The new ownership paid $4 million, or $213 a square foot, for the 0.43-acre lot, according to public records. Conradie bought it in May 2001 for $480,000.

Conradie, who turned 55 Wednesday, said he had hoped to operate Premier Collision for at least another five years, but “I’ve pretty much been taxed out.”

About six years ago, he said, his property taxes were about $26,000 annually. But as more and more developers have flocked to Brighton Boulevard — office building Rev360 is under construction next door — that figure has jumped. The latest reassessment brought him up to about $57,000 annually.

