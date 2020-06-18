Aurora mushroom startup raises another $39M

AURORA, Colo. (BusinessDen) — An Aurora food startup’s war chest continues to mushroom.

MycoTechnology, which makes sweeteners and protein products from the common fungi, recently pocketed $39 million in funding, bringing its total to approximately $120 million.

The round was co-led by Greenleaf Foods, SPC, S2G Ventures and Evolution Partners. Rich Products Ventures, Tyson Ventures, Continental Grain, Middleland Capital, Bunge Ventures, Seventure Partners, Cibus Investments Ltd. and Kellogg’s eighteen94 Capital investment arm also participated in the round.

MycoTechnology plans to use the funds to help prepare for new product introductions and to expand its team of 93 employees, according to spokeswoman Jessie Booth.

“While things have certainly not been ‘business as usual’ due to COVID-19, we have continued to innovate and hold fast to our commitment to bringing game-changing products to market,” she said in an email, declining to disclose the nature of the products.

Read more on BusinessDen.com