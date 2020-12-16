Asana pays $92M for Larimer Square in block’s first sale since 1993

DENVER — Denver’s most famous block has sold.

Charlotte-based Asana Partners closed on its purchase of Larimer Square on Tuesday. The firm paid $92.49 million, according to public records.

BusinessDen broke the news last month that Asana was under contract.

The deal included all structures on both sides of the 1400 block of Larimer Street, which compromises Larimer Square. It also included some properties in the 1400 block of Market Street, including a 306-unit parking garage. In total, 250,000 square feet of retail and office space changed hands.

The properties were sold by Jeff Hermanson, CEO of Larimer Associates, who had owned Larimer Square since 1993.