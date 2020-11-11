Apartment developer Holland plans 3-story complex at 46th and Tennyson

The 4586 Tennyson St. building, with the former Olinger Moore Howard Chapel in the distance. (Photo by Thomas Gounley, BusinessDen)

DENVER — Holland Partner Group has turned its eyes to Tennyson Street.

The Washington-based firm, which has developed many apartment projects in and around Denver, has submitted plans to the city proposing a three-story complex at the southeast corner of Tennyson and 46th Avenue.

The concept plan calls for a 130-unit complex with 7,755 square feet of ground-floor retail space. A Holland executive did not respond to requests for comment.

The project is proposed for the 4556, 4568, 4575 and 4586 N. Tennyson Street parcels, which add up to 1.08 acres, according to property records.

Berkeley Park Running Co. operates at 4568 N. Tennyson St. The northernmost parcel was previously home to bar and restaurant Local 46, which closed at the end of October. Redevelopment was forecasted earlier this year when a certificate of demolition eligibility was requested, and ultimately issued, for that property.