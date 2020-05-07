Apartment complex proposed at site of drug maker’s plant in Baker

DENVER (BusinessDen) — A pharmaceutical plant that’s closing in Baker could be replaced with an apartment complex.

Austin, Texas-based Cypress Real Estate Advisors submitted design review documents to the city in late April, indicating the company wants to redevelop the site where Upsher-Smith Laboratories currently operates at 301 S. Cherokee St.

Cypress is proposing a seven-story, 359-unit complex on the northern portion of the 5.2-acre parcel. The plans refer to the southern portion of the lot as a future phase of development.

The proposed complex would have 90 studios, 199 one-bedroom units and 70 two-bedroom units, according to the plans. There would be 374 parking spaces, some of which would be underground.

Minnesota-based Upsher-Smith Laboratories notified the state last May that it planned to close the plant.

