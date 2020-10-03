Apartment complex along Speer Boulevard in Lincoln Park sells for $140M

The Marquis at the Parkway apartment complex sold for $140 million. (Credit: Thomas Gounley, BusinessDen)

DENVER — An apartment complex along Speer Boulevard in the Lincoln Park neighborhood has sold for nine figures.

1170 Galapago Street LLC paid $140 million in late September for the Marquis at the Parkway complex, according to public records.

The complex consists of multiple structures in the 1100 and 1200 block of North Galapago Street, adjacent to Speer. With 460 units, the deal works out to about $304,000 a unit.

Brokers Terrance Hunt and Shane Ozment of Newmark Knight Frank represented the seller. Hunt said the buyer — which lists its office address as 158 W. 27th St. in New York — has done “big deals” in that city, and this is its first major buy in Denver.

He said it’s an example of a larger pandemic trend within the industry, of companies looking to exit major coastal markets for interior markets “that they feel are more livable.”