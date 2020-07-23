7-story apartment building proposed for block along Colfax near Speer

The proposed apartment complex would replace Rocky Mountain Orthodontic’s building at 650 W. Colfax Ave., along with others on the same block. (Credit: BusinessDen/Thomas Gounley)

DENVER (BusinessDen) — A seven-story apartment building has been proposed for a block along Colfax Avenue near Speer Boulevard.

An executive with San Antonio-based Embrey submitted an early-stage development proposal known as a “concept plan” to the city last week for 650 W. Colfax Ave. and nearby parcels. He declined to comment.

The proposed building would take up the entire block formed by Colfax and 14th avenues, as well as Fox and Galapago streets — with the exception of 606 W. Colfax Ave., where The Bank of Denver has a branch.

The parcels add up to about 2.5 acres, according to property records.

There are a number of structures on the site, including the office building at 650 W. Colfax Ave., which is home to dental supply company Rocky Mountain Orthodontics.

Read more on BusinessDen.com