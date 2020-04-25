20th Street Cafe, in same spot in Denver since 1946, won’t reopen

20th Street Cafe has been in the same location since 1946. (Credit: BusinessDen/Thomas Gounley)

DENVER (BusinessDen) — The coronavirus took about two years off the life of the 20th Street Cafe.

Karen Okuno, who owned the restaurant at 1123 20th St. in Denver with her husband Rod, said the couple originally planned to close for good in about two years, when their current lease ended.

But the restaurant has been closed amidst the pandemic, and the couple announced this week that it will not reopen.

“We sat down with the numbers, and the things going on in the world, and we didn’t think we could make a go of it coming back,” Karen said.

Rod’s grandparents, Harry and Tsugi Okuno, founded the restaurant in its current location in 1946. Rod’s parents, Ted and Ann Okuno, were next in line. Rod and Karen took over in 2000 — and Karen said she is “sorry we didn’t have a chance to say goodbye properly.”

