2 Lincoln Park gyms a block apart close; Owners blame the pandemic

DeCO Fitness will close its doors at the end of August. (Courtesy DeCO Fitness via BusinessDen)

DENVER (BusinessDen) — Two gyms a block away from each other along Santa Fe Drive in Lincoln Park are calling it quits, citing the coronavirus pandemic.

Awaken Gym, a gymnastics-inspired gym, and DeCO Fitness, a former CrossFit affiliate, recently announced their closures on social media.

Awaken, at 777 Santa Fe Drive, opened in 2013.

“After seven years of operating at the Santa Fe location in Denver, it is now time to move on,” founder Orench Lagman wrote. “… We did try to make this work and wanted badly for relocation to be an option, but, financially it’s just too risky especially considering the future unknowns with regard to COVID and gyms specifically.”

Awaken’s workouts combined yoga practices and traditional gymnastics techniques focused on the use of body weight, balance and functional movement. The gym featured monkey bars, a spring board, rings, rope climbs and stall bars.

Read more on BusinessDen.com