16-story office building and two seven-story residential buildings planned for site of RiNo park and ride

DENVER (BusinessDen) — An Atlanta-based developer envisions three buildings on what is now a surface parking lot by the 38th & Blake rail station owned by the Regional Transportation District.

Portman Holdings, which developed Union Tower West, the office-and-hotel building at 1801 Wewatta St., submitted a concept plan to the city last week for the RTD park and ride lot at 3800 Wynkoop St.

The company did not respond to a request for comment. Chessy Brady, RTD’s transit-oriented development manager, told BusinessDen that Portman’s development proposal was unsolicited. In other words, the agency did not put out a request for proposals from developers.

RTD outlines the procedure it follows after receiving unsolicited proposals on its website. If Portman’s plans continue to move forward, RTD will at some point publish a request for alternate proposals, which would allow other companies interested in the property to vie for it.

Brady said the nature of how Portman could take control of the site hasn’t been determined, but that RTD’s board “has expressed a strong preference for ground leases.” In that case, the agency would continue to own the land while the developer would own the structures built on it.

