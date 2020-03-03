16-story apartment complex proposed at 13th and Cherokee in Golden Triangle

The 1300 Cherokee St. parcel is currently used as a parking lot. (Credit: BusinessDen/Thomas Gounley)

DENVER (BusinessDen/KDVR) — Another Golden Triangle parking lot is being eyed for an apartment complex.

William Elser, of Houston-based Adelaide Real Estate, submitted an early-stage development proposal to the city last week for a 16-story, 217-unit building at 1300 Cherokee St.

The document, known as a project concept, shows the building would have about 6,700 square feet of ground-floor retail space, and 161 parking spaces on floors two through five. It states the project would be developed by Xenia Development LLC, for which Elser is listed as the contact.

The Preston Partnership is listed as the architect. The Atlanta-based firm designed Glass House condo building at 1700 Bassett St. in Riverfront Park.

The 0.48-acre lot at the northeast corner of 13th Avenue and Cherokee Street is owned by RP Trust, which purchased it in 1992 for $325,000, records show.

