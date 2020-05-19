14-story apartment complex proposed at Arapahoe Square bus station site

A photo of the “Los Limousines” bus station at the corner of 22nd and California streets. (Credit: BusinessDen/Thomas Gounley)

DENVER (BusinessDen) — The Greyhound block isn’t the only central Denver bus station that might be on its way out.

A staffer with Shears Adkins Rockmore Architects submitted an early-stage development proposal to the city this month, calling for a 300-unit project at the northwest corner of 22nd and California streets in Arapahoe Square.

The site is currently home to El Paso-Los Angeles Limousine Express Inc., whose routes generally serve the southwestern United States and Mexico, according to its website.

The plans identify the developer as Scenic Investments.

Forty-seven of the units would be studios. There would be 193 one-bedroom units and 60 two-bedroom units. Plans call for 224 parking spaces, all above ground.

Read more on BusinessDen.com