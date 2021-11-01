Monarch Magic at the Butterfly Pavilion

Butterfly Pavilion announces the return of one of its most beloved events, Monarch Magic opening on November 1 with a release of more than 300 Monarch Butterflies in the Wings of Tropics butterfly conservatory.

All November, visitors can walk among hundreds of Monarch butterflies at Butterfly Pavilion within a tropical landscape filled with exotic blooms while learning about Monarchs’ vital role in sustaining a healthy eco-system that is necessary for the survival of all life on earth.

The Butterfly Pavilion’s Monarch Magic runs November 1- November 30th from 9-5pm daily.