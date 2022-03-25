DENVER (KDVR) — The mother of 14-year-old Aerris Mayberry, who was shot and killed on March 18, wants the witnesses who were there to bring information to police.

“I allowed my daughter to go to a friend’s house to spend the night for spring break,” Patricia Calhoun, the girl’s mother.

Calhoun said she trusted her daughter was going to be sleeping at a friend’s house. She doesn’t know why her daughter was in the area of where the shooting happened and said she didn’t deserve to die.

“I know my daughter was not innocent. She’s a child. Every child has done something behind their parent’s back. You expect you can trust your child to be where they say they are at,” Calhoun said.

But she said her daughter, who had two sisters and a younger brother, was a good kid and often wanted to please people and fit in. She said that she thinks that could be a reason she ended up where the shooting happened.

“She followed the wrong person at the wrong time,” Calhoun said.

“My daughter would never be out at that time in my household. I can’t speak for the other parents, if they knew where they were, but I know my kids don’t leave at those hours,” she said.

The family has setup a GoFundMe for a funeral service.

Denver Police said no arrests have been made in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.

“I keep thinking she’s going to come back,” Calhoun said. “I keep thinking she’s going to walk through the door and she’s not. My daughter is not coming back.”