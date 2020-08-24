Mobile Performing and Visual Arts comes to ALL

This summer dance, music and visual arts take to the streets of metro Denver. K Contemporary Gallery and Athena Project have partnered to bring visual and performing artists to the city’s eleven districts.

On Thursday August 27th between 4:00 and 8:00 p.m. a mobile group of artists will travel a predetermined route, pausing along the way to invite communities to experience vibrant local artists without having to leave their neighborhoods.

These offerings provide a safe opportunity to view art during the time of Covid-19 and are accessible from windows, yards and patios. The routes will include neighborhoods, business districts and locations where all can commune safely to celebrate arts & culture.

What: #Art Finds Us

When (day and time): Thursday, August 27 from 4-8pm (truck and smart car with visual art runs from 2pm-8pm, pedicabs with musicians run 7-8pm, mobile stage with dancers and comedian perform on the half hour starting at 4:30pm)

Where: District 7 will have the mobile stage, District 10 will have pedicabs, and the truck and smart car cover all 11 districts

Cost: FREE