MLB’s special stars game

The National Sports Center for the Disabled (NSCD) is pleased to announce they will be participating in the MLB’s Youth All-Star game against the Special Olympics on Sunday, July 11 at 11 am at the Colorado Convention Center (700 14th St, Denver, CO 80202).

Connor McKinnon, a 13-year-old participant with the NSCD, was asked to participate on the team. He has been polishing up on his baseball skills and been participating with the NSCD for the past six years. Connor has autism.

The two teams will be: NATIONAL LEAGUE (NSCD) vs. AMERICAN LEAGUE (SPECIAL OLYMPICS) and each team has 16 team members. Each team member is receiving an MLB All-Star Game Jersey with their name on the back of it to wear during the game.