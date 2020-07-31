MLB season could be shut down if coronavirus cases increase

FILE – In this Nov. 21, 2019, file photo, baseball commissioner Rob Manfred speaks to the media at the owners meeting in Arlington, Texas. The chance that there will be no Major League Baseball season increased substantially Monday, June 15, 2020, when the commissioner’s office told the players’ association it will not proceed with a schedule amid the coronavirus pandemic unless the union waives its right to claim management violated a March agreement between the feuding sides. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

NEW YORK (KDVR) — According to ESPN sources, Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred told the MLB Players Association executive director Tony Clark that the season could be shut down if the coronavirus is not managed better throughout the league.

The Miami Marlins home opener was canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests around the team. As of Friday, 18 players and two coaches have the coronavirus.

It was announced on Friday the Milwaukee Brewers home opener vs. the St. Louis Cardinals is postponed due to two positive cases on the Cardinals roster.

The MLB and MLBPA announced results of COVID-19 testing through Thursday. There were a total of 29 positives of the 11,895 samples taken over the past week, ESPN.com reported. Twenty of the 29 are players.

According to MLB.com, “In addition to COVID-19 testing every other day, some other health precautions are as follows: Team personnel and players not likely to participate in the game (for example, the next day’s starting pitcher) will be sitting in the stands or another area designated by the club, at least six feet apart; non-playing personnel will wear masks in dugout and bullpen at all times; no spitting or chewing tobacco (gum is permitted); no celebratory contact (high-fives, fist bumps, hugs, etc.).”

Broadcasts have shown players giving each other high-fives, not wearing masks and spitting, which is in violation of protocol for players and personnel.