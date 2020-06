EAGLE, Colo. (KDVR) — Sebastian Castro Rivas is a three-year-old boy possibly in need of medical attention that has gone missing, according to The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Eagle Police Department.

Sebastian was last seen at home on June 5 at approximately 9:15 p.m. He was last known to be wearing a red shirt, jeans, and red shoes.

Contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Eagle Police Department at 970-479-2201 if you have any information.