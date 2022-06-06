UPDATE: A teenage swimmer has died and his body has been recovered from Lake Pueblo.

Joe Stadterman, the manager of Lake Pueblo State Park, provided an update at a press conference Monday evening. He said the call came in at 4:06 p.m. of a swimmer who had become distressed at Fish Hook Cove in Lake Pueblo and had gone under the water.

Patrols arrived at 4:19 p.m. and launched robotics to skim the bottom of the lake, where the body of the swimmer was recovered 25 feet from the surface.

The Pueblo County Coroner will identify the swimmer. This is the third death on Lake Pueblo in eight days. CPW announced at the same press conference that another man died in a separate boating incident on the Arkansas River at the Royal Gorge.

PUEBLO, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife has reported a search is being launched for a missing swimmer in Lake Pueblo.

