Missing 73-year-old in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (KDVR) — Police in Louisville are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 73-year-old woman who suffers from a cognitive impairment.

Pauline Croog was last seen around 8 p.m. on June 8 in the 1400 block of Truman Court.

She was wearing a purple shirt with black stripes, brown shorts and a tan baseball cap.

She’s described as 5’2″ tall, weighing around 140 pounds, with gray/blue eyes and a British accent. She also wears glasses.

Police said she was leaving for a walk when she was last seen, and is not believed to be in a vehicle because she does not drive or own a car.