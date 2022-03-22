EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a girl who may be with her non-custodial mother in the Denver or Greeley area.

Twelve-year-old Kaydence Reaume was last seen leaving her father’s home on Feb. 14 with her mother, Kayle Brookshire.

Kaydence was supposed to return home that evening to stay with her father, who has legal custody of her.

The sheriff’s office said Kayla has ties to the Denver and Greeley area, so she could be in the area with Kaydence. Kayla also has family in Michigan.

Kayla may be driving a silver Honda Accord with Michigan license plates.

Kaydence is described as 5’2″ tall, 140 lbs. with blonde hair and blue eyes. Kayla is a 33-year-old with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is 5’5″ tall and weighs 150 lbs.

Kaydence Reaume (left) was last seen on Deb. 14, 2022. Police believe she may be with her non-custodial mother, Kayla Brookshire. (Credit: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office)

If anyone has information about Kaydence Reaume or Kayla Brookshire, or where they might be the sheriff is asking that you call the tip line at 719-520-7777.