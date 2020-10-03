Missing 12-year-old Larimer County boy found safe near home

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Hunter Denny, a 12-year-old boy who has been missing since Tuesday, was located in a residence about a mile from his home on Saturday morning.

Authorities say a homeowner called police about an unauthorized person in his home when he returned after being away. Larimer County Sheriff’s Office responded to find Denny in good condition despite being alone for days.

Denny has been reunited with his family. LCSO said due to Denny’s age and respect for his family’s privacy, no further information is being released.

Dozens of people were expected to hold a search event for Denny Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post. The sheriff’s office requested all volunteers contact them to coordinate the search effort.

Denny left his home about 3 p.m. Tuesday following a disagreement with his family. The home is located near Pristine Pines Lane and Deer Springs Lane west of Red Mountain Open Space in Livermore. It is close to the Wyoming border.

LCSO utilized several resources for the days long search for the boy. LCSO deputies and investigators, Larimer County Search and Rescue, Larimer County Department of Natural Resources Rangers, and the LCSO Posse searched for Denny. Drones, search and rescue dogs, and a UCHealth Lifeline helicopter were used in the search as well.