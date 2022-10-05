The annual Mile High Country Q & Brew benefiting kids and families is back for the 12th straight year this October.

The event, hosted by Tennyson Center for Children at Mile High Station, will feature a performance by rising country artist Adam Doleac paired with local food trucks, specialty cocktails, red carpet photos, a whiskey pull, and live and silent auctions.

All proceeds will support Tennyson’s mission of working with every child and family impacted by trauma. New this year, guests will have the opportunity to ride a mechanical bull.

Tennyson Center for Children helps support kids and families impacted by neglect, abuse or trauma. The program helps children realize their boundless potential through prevention, treatment and ongoing care. More info at tennysoncenter.org.