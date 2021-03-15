Mile Hi Jeep Club gets health care workers to hospital during storm

DENVER (KDVR) — Healthcare workers have had a tough year. They had no choice but to venture out in the middle of the blizzard. This weekend, they got some help from the Mile Hi Jeep Club and other off-roading clubs who volunteered their time to take them to and from work.

“There came a point Sunday when we could not get people into the hospital. We had drivers out on our leadership team, our CEO and our chaplain. They were getting stuck, so we called on the Mile Hi Jeep Club. They were so eager and so helpful,” Laura-Anne Cleveland, associate chief nursing officer at Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center said.

Christopher Waller from Mile High Jeep Club said, “We are one of largest Jeep clubs in Colorado and one of the oldest. I heard from a couple of different friends, we found out there were a couple of hospitals where medical professionals needed help getting into the hospital and some needed help getting home to their families.”

Waller said the conditions are the worst he has experienced in his 10 years living in Colorado.

“In certain sections of the city, there were three foot drifts of snow in the middle of residential streets. The main issue is there were cars everywhere. We saw snow plows stuck, ambulances stuck, fire trucks stuck,” Waller said. “Our Jeeps are built for going off road, so they are able to pound through the snow.”

Still, there were a few areas they could not reach.

The hospitals say 54 people received rides coordinated by their Incident Command team coming into work on Sunday and seven people received rides going home from work on Sunday night.

Additionally, more than 44 people received rides coming into work Monday.

“Knowing we had people out there who were safely transporting our staff was just amazing. I called them our ‘Band of Angels in Jeeps’,” Cleveland said.

Waller said, “It’s also multiple other clubs that do this, the whole four-wheel drive community generally reaches out to different hospitals during major storms. The four-wheel drive community loves just that, being part of the community. “

The healthcare workers could not be more grateful. “It was really powerful. I’m not going to lie, there were times that literally brought tears to my eyes yesterday when I thought people were stuck and hopeless and I asked ‘are you sure you’re ok going out?’ They were so eager and never balked at it. They worked 12 hours straight for two days in a row,” Cleveland said.

At the height of the blizzard, they were sending two jeeps to pick up employees. They teamed up to help each other dig out, and helped other motorists along the way.

“I heard our colleagues laughing. They were going all over the place. They were digging other people out as they were coming in because the road was blocked by other people who were stuck,” Cleveland said.

It was definitely an experience none of them will forget. “The 4×4 off-road community is super involved and we just love helping out. Honestly, the guys just like being out in the snow. If we are going to be out in the snow, we might as well be doing something good,” Waller said.

He said they are always looking for ways to help the community and are always looking for new members.

The two hospitals report more than 150 employees also slept at the hospitals over the weekend.