Mild Monday, Light Snow Likely Tuesday and Wednesday

Monday will be mild with temperatures in the low 50s, sunshine, and dry conditions.

Colorado’s next storm system moves in on Tuesday. It will start in northwest Colorado Tuesday morning with scattered snow showers in the mountains throughout the day. A few showers will reach the Front Range Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will fall to the 40s on Tuesday and down to the 30s on Wednesday. There will be more scattered showers on Wednesday.

Snow accumulation looks minimal on the Front Range. Totals will range from no accumulation up to an inch. It is possible some areas don’t even see a snow shower due to the scattered nature of the system moving through. The mountains and Palmer Divide have the best chances for showers.

Dry weather will return Thursday and last through the weekend with high temperatures in the 50s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.