Mid-90s with afternoon t-storms on Friday; Near 100 Saturday

DENVER (KDVR) — We hit 96 degrees on Thursday before the t-storms arrived.  Today we are forecasting 95 degrees in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins.  The chance of afternoon t-storms is 20%.

The normal high right now in Denver is 90.

The Mountains start dry with a 20-30% chance of afternoon t-storms.  Highs in the 70s and 80s.

Saturday is a touch drier and hotter.  Highs surge to near 100.  The chance of an afternoon t-storm is 10%.

A cold font arrives Sunday night.  The high temp on Sunday drops into the low 90s with a 30% chance of afternoon t-storms. 

Monday and Tuesday are cooler in the 80s with 30% chances of t-storms.

Future Radar 6pm Friday.  Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

