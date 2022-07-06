Mici Italian, Denver’s family-owned destination for pizza, pasta, salads and more, celebrates National Gelato Month and amps up their already-robust charitable giving program, Dining for Dollars, by launching a Week of Giving to support the Colorado Chapter of HopeKids.

The whole month of July is National Gelato Month, and this July Mici is increasing their donation to HopeKids. Every time a customer purchases Birthday Cake Gelato, Mici will give 50% of the proceeds to HopeKids. Valid on all purchases of Hopekids Gelato. Proceeds for July will be used to host Hopekids families for small group dinners held at Mici locations around Colorado.

HopeKids provides ongoing events, activities and a powerful, unique support community for families who have a child with cancer or some other life-­threatening medical condition. HopeKids aims to surround these remarkable children and their families with the message that hope is a powerful medicine.