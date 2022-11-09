Over 1.3 million people have experienced Meow Wolf’s Denver exhibition, Convergence Station, since opening in fall 2021. But this will be the first time anyone has witnessed the Converged Worlds’ bioluminescent curves, neon cyberpunk kitsch and kaleidogothic glory on the runway.

Meow Wolf’s fashion line will be revealed at Sports Castle, a Non-Plus Ultra Venue on Tuesday, November 15th during DFW’s “Lifestyle” showcase.

Designer Kate Major knows exactly what it takes to capture Meow Wolf’s essence in fashion: she’s the wardrobe coordinator for the performers who bring Convergence Station to life. She specializes in creature, character and costume design. The theme of Major’s Meow Wolf line is TRASH, which goes beyond aesthetic: she created the line using reused materials that would’ve been destined for the landfill, and elevated them to art.

Inspired by the trash masterpiece of Meow Wolf installations like Gremlin Symphony and the dystopian edge of C Street, her line features cosmic street fashions out of a futuristic fantasy film, or straight off the back of an Undermaller, a member of the Converged Worlds’ degenerates. There will be looks from other characters and worlds in the rich Meow Wolf narrative as well. This will be Major’s first runway collection, as well as the first from Meow Wolf Denver. Follow her on Instagram.

The Meow Wolf fashion collection debut is just one of many exciting things to check out during Denver Fashion Week, which features innovative runway experiences with over 40 emerging and established designers from Denver and across the country. The seven-day event, held November 12-20, will showcase up-and-coming fashion trends enhanced by the work of talented hairstylists, makeup artists and models. It takes place at Sports Castle, a Non-Plus Ultra. The building, with an Art Deco-inspired façade, original stained glass accent windows and turn-of-the-century interior details, is an icon in downtown Denver. Visit denverfashionweek.com for the full schedule.