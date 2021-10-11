Meow Wolf honors Indigenous People’s Day with a supply drive

If you’re looking to visiting Meow Wolf any time soon, you might want to consider visiting them today. Is support of local Indigenous people Meow Wolf will donate a $1 for every ticket sold on Indigenous People’s day to the Denver Indian Center.

Meow Wolf is also encouraging people to donate goods and supplies to the local Indigenous community, a population disproportionately impacted by the ongoing pandemic.

Supplies will be collected outside by the security screening area at Meow Wolf’s Convergence Station and all the donations will benefit the Denver Indian Center. The center is specifically requesting these items:

● Baby food and formula

● Diapers

● Educational toys and books

● Cleaning supplies, including disinfectant wipes and spray

● Liquid hand soap and dish soap

● Hand sanitizer

● Toilet paper

● Disposable masks