Nearly one in 10 men experience depression and anxiety; however, men are four times more likely to die by suicide and make up only 25% of people treated for depression.

Denver nonprofit founded by Jennings Hester in 2019, Fishing the Good Fight (FTGF) has announced a number of initiatives that further its mission of improving men’s mental health (and subsequently improving all lives) by leveraging the therapeutic power of fly fishing.

In honor of Mental Health Month in May, Fishing the Good Fight is throwing a music festival at Local 46 on May 7 from 3-8 p.m. to raise awareness and funds for mental health organizations. The free Green Line Music Festival will feature music from Gasoline Lollipops, Morsel and other artists. There will also be a silent auction including a custom FTGF-branded skis from Icelantic Nomadic Skis, a two-day guided wade trip and more.

FTGF also has retreats. The retreat features fly fishing instruction, small group sessions focused on mental health and one one-on-one therapy sessions with a licensed therapist. The therapy sessions on the retreat allow attendees a completely safe setting to discuss individual mental health challenges within a group setting of men interested in improving not just their own lives, but also making lives better for the ones they love.