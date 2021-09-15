Mental Health Center of Denver on rising health crisis in Denver

Death by suicide among young people is a rising health crisis in Denver, in fact, Denver is outpacing the national statistics by nearly 2-to-1.

September is National Suicide Prevention Month and Carl Clark with the Mental Health Center of Denver is introducing STAY SAFE, a new and intensive suicide prevention program specifically developed to help address this alarming trend.

STAY SAFE, created with funds from the Caring for Denver Foundation is for Denver county youths ages 12-19 who have experienced a recent suicide attempt or severe suicide ideation. . STAY SAFE Partnership offers therapy, psychiatry, medication, case management and family support for two to four hours per week for approximately four to six weeks.

Mental Health Center of Denver is also highlighting its existing suicide prevention resources and promoting the science of well-being to help keep youth safe.