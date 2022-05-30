UPDATE: Pre-evacuation notices have been announced for Conejos Canyon residents on the South Side of H17 from Fox Creek to Horca Area.

All residents in pre-evacuation are asked to shelter in place. San Luis Valley Emergency says, “Do not leave your residence. Once you leave you will not be allowed back in due to the fire zone closures.”

San Luis Valley Emergency reminds the public how to be prepared in case of an evacuation.

CONEJOS COUNTY, Colo. — A wildfire burning in Conejos County called Menkhaven Fire has burned 197 acres as of Saturday night, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Courtesy Christy Bailey

The fire was first reported around 3 p.m. near milepost 20 on Colorado State Highway 17 at the Menkhaven Subdivision approximately 18 miles west of Antonito. The fire is approximately 7 miles northwest of Fox Creek and has wrapped around Forest Road 101. The fire continues to spread into the LaJara Creek area.

The community north of Highway 17 from Fox Creek to Horca is being evacuated to Parish Hall in Antonito, Colorado. The Red Cross will be at the evacuation location for assistance. The Aspen Glade campground on the Conejos Peak Ranger District has been placed on pre-evacuation standby. Highway 17 is closed in the area.

Firefighters with Rio Grande National Forest are assisting local volunteer firefighters along with multiple hotshot crews. Several tankers are also dropping water on this wildfire.

The fire is burning in a steep canyon in mixed conifer fuels with brush and aspen. Numerous engines from Conejos County, the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention & Control, and the Rio Grande National Forest are on the scene. The helicopter that was ordered was grounded due to high winds. Hotshot crews and various overhead resources have also been ordered.

Authorities are investigating a downed power line as a point of ignition.

Heavy smoke from the Menkhaven fire is possible overnight in southern Conejos County, especially for areas along the Conejos River into the Fox Creek area.

This is a developing story, stay with FOX21 News for the latest.