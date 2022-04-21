Watch the service:
COLORADO SPRINGS — A memorial is planned to honor fallen El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) K-9 Jinx on Thursday.
The service will be held at 11 a.m. at New Life Church, 11205 Voyager Parkway, and it is open to the public.
The program will include a welcome and invocation from New Life Church pastor Mel Waters and a Thin Blue Line reading by EPSO Jessica Zachman. El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder and Deputy Nick Witherite with the EPSO K9 unit will also speak.
Doors open at 9 a.m. to begin seating.