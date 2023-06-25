Several tents seen at an encampment on the shoulder of an on-ramp to Interstate 225. (Credit: Rogelio Mares, KDVR)

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Even with a camping ban, there are issues facing the City of Aurora and people experiencing homelessness there.

Recently, FOX31 covered an encampment along Interstate-225 on the shoulder of a busy on-ramp.

Two members of Aurora’s City Council sat down with FOX31 about the outlook for the issue of homelessness in Aurora.

Danielle Jurinsky and Dustin Zvonek talked about what they view as a solution or at least a path to a solution to homelessness and they’re saying it only works if other communities join in.

“The hope would be to have a regional solution where all municipalities would have a similar camping ban where we could really try to get these people off the side of the sides our streets and into shelters where they could access services,” Zvonek said.

“I think one of the biggest problem we have in Aurora is addressing the C-DOT property along 225,” Jurinsky said.

C-DOT told FOX31 the encampments are not so easy to handle, requiring law enforcement to help clear out and costing millions per year to clean up.

“Our path is treatment first,” Zvonek said.

That treatment-first solution contrasts with other housing-first policies, Zvonek said.

His solution revolves around helping people experiencing homeless confront their potential drug or mental health-related afflictions.

“We’re giving people the addiction and recovery help that they need in order to become self-sufficient,” Zvonek said, “we’re giving them the behavioral health and the mental health support that they need in order to become self-sufficient.”

For others who are just down on their luck, shelter could be provided but with an incentive-driven purpose.

“Housing has got to be a part of it but there has to be expectations that people will participate in services in order to eventually become self-sufficient,” Zvonek said.

Councilmember Jurinsky elaborated on the idea of a shelter where you could earn better conditions based on your personal progress.

“You go to a doctor’s appointment, you get a check-up, you build a resume, you work towards getting a job,” Jurinsky said.

Jurinsky and Zvonek hope that a solution could be brought to Aurora for people experiencing homelessness there.

“To put them into housing and allow them to access the services needed in order to become self-sufficient,” Zvonek said.

“People truly can be helped when that help is incentivized and there’s accountability,” Jurinsky said.

Both Jurinsky and Zvonek were part of a large group of Aurora business and political leaders in Washington D.C., last week.

For their part, it was a mission to request funds for a homeless shelter from Colorado members of Congress, no word how long it could be before they get an answer to their requests.