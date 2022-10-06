The Colorado Chamber of Commerce recently released their top 10 “Coolest Thing Made in Colorado” finalists and Meier Skis is one of the finalist.

Meier Skis makes high performance, hand-crafted skis with respect for the environment. The skis are beautifully designed and are made right here in Denver with eco-friendly and environmentally conscious materials. Ted Eynon the owner of Meier Skis everyone to come down to their shop to have a barstool tour or an after hours tour of the factory floor.

Meiers Skis help mitigate wildfire risk by using beetle kill pine from Colorado. The tree that grew up in the forest and died in the beetle kill pine epidemic return to the mountains in the form of skis.

The finalist will be honored at the Colorado Chamber’s annual meeting luncheon on October, 20th where the Coolest Thing winner will be announced.