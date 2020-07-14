Meeting Tuesday to discuss Douglas County’s intent to withdraw from the Tri-County Health Department

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Board of Douglas County Commissioners will address the public twice this week as a follow-up to their one-year written notice of intent to withdraw from the Tri-County Health Department.

The Board of County Commissioners Business Meeting will be at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday:

Attend via telephone: 1-408-418-9388 (United States Toll-Free) and enter the Access Code: 146 412 1847 ü Attend via Webex Events: Click Here and complete the registration information and enter the password – BOCC

A Town Hall will be held virtually at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday:

Attend via telephone: 833-380-0668, or watch on https://www.douglas.co.us/townhall/.

The announcement was made last week.

The announcement comes after TCHD announced new mask-wearing requirements Wednesday.

The department’s board voted 5-4 to require face masks in public places and businesses where 6 feet of distance is not possible. Local municipalities have the option to opt out.

In March, some Republicans called on Douglas County to leave TCHD.

In addition to Douglas, TCHD covers Arapahoe and Adams counties. According to state data, COVID-19 cases are rising in all three counties.

By statute, Douglas County must give Tri-County Health Department a year’s notice before separating from the partnership, which means a new Douglas County Health Department won’t become official until sometime in 2021.