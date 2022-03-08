Fox31 and Channel 2 are honoring remarkable women with the Remarkable Women Campaign.

We are happy to introduce you to one of our four finalist who have been making a difference in our community.

Samantha Stairs has worked for Douglas County for 34 years and in the past 23 years she has been an Evidence Technician for the Sheriff’s department. But one would argue that’s just her day job. Her real job is helping people in need. Sam leads the Sheriff’s department’s “meal train” program. This program entails coordinating the delivery of volunteer meals to the families of county employees who have suffered a recent loss or trauma. She takes phone calls and requests for assistance 24×7 and immediately jumps into action. When there aren’t enough volunteers to help with meals, Samantha fires up her kitchen and starts making additional meals so the families’ needs are met. She delivers all the meals and continues to check in on families long after their initial requests for help.

